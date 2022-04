Mai mult, băiatului i s-a deschis un dosar penal, mama lui a murit, iar el a reușit să fugă din spital și să părăsească Belarusul. Astăzi, tânărul luptă împotriva ocupanților ruși din Ucraina.

Timur Mickievich, was beaten to a coma by Lukashenko’s punishers in August 2020 when he was 16. A criminal case was opened against him, his mother died and he was able to escape from the hospital and leave #Belarus.

Today, he is fighting against #Russian occupiers in #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/67sdyDjwT5

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 20, 2022